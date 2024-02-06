Shawnee district moving to 'hybrid' student instruction

WOLF LAKE, Ill. — Students in the Shawnee School District in Wolf Lake will begin a "hybrid" learning model, with four days of in-person learning and one day of online instruction each week, starting Oct. 5.

The district's board of education voted in favor of the hybrid model Thursday night.

The Shawnee district's 300 students began the school year with "online only" instruction after several of the district's faculty and staff were quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of last week, nearly a third of the district's employees were in quarantine.

"The board understands this is a sensitive and emotional topic," district superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill told a group of about two dozen socially-distanced and masked parents attending the board meeting in the Shawnee High School gym. "But unfortunately there is no right answer for everybody."

Regardless of whether the board decided to continue with online learning or switch to either in-person or hybrid instruction, Clover-Hill said the decision was "not going to be perfect for all of our families, unfortunately."

The Shawnee district had planned to begin the school year in a hybrid mode.

"But, unfortunately, a large amount of our employees were put into isolation," the superintendent explained. "We didn't know how long they were going to have to be in isolation, so a decision had to be made." That decision was to temporarily move all instruction online.