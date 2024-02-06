Shape Up Cape wellness initiative will return in 2018

Shape Up Cape is gearing up for a return in 2018, said Shad Burner, vice president of business development for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

The program, a communitywide wellness initiative, started in 2002. It was discontinued in 2010, Burner said.

"It was becoming very difficult to administer, considering the level," Burner said.

Nearly 100 businesses and between 400 and 500 participants were involved at one point, he said.

"But since 2010, technology has come a long way," he said.

The chamber's Health and Human Services Committee explored the possibility of bringing back the program, Burner said, and thought it was doable without adding too much burden to the staff.

Previously, one employee at the chamber was the program administrator, Burner said, and that employee was responsible for ensuring all data was entered correctly.

That will change, Burner said.

Google Sheets, a spreadsheet program accessible online to users with a Google account, will be used.

That way, each team's form will be customized, Burner said. The team captain will collect information from members and enter the numbers into the form, which automatically feeds into the main sheet at the chamber. Calculations will be automatic.

"We won't have to touch it," Burner said.

People will be able to see their results, standings and averages in real time, he said.

Previously, competition was heated, Burner said. The emphasis was on winning first place, but Burner said in the new version, the focus will be on meeting a particular threshold, then being entered into a drawing for a percentage of the prize money.