Shanahan, former Blues owner, dead at 78

ST. LOUIS -- Mike Shanahan, who owned the St. Louis Blues from 1986-91 and oversaw the acquisition of Hall of Famer Brett Hull, has died. He was 78.

Blues chairman Tom Stillman confirmed Shanahan's death Monday night in a statement. Stillman said Shanahan "set a shining example of leadership both on and off the ice" and "captivated Blues fans and made an immeasurable impact on the organization."