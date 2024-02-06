Shakespeare's 'Othello' opens Wednesday at SE River Campus

Southeast Missouri State University theater students are set to deliver Shakespeare’s “Othello” — the classic 1599 chronicle of love, entitlement and murder — from the streets of Venice to Cape Girardeau as the conservatory of theatre and dance series finale.

The story focuses on two main characters — Othello and Iago — while racism, love, jealousy, betrayal, revenge and repentance run rampant to the death. “Othello” traces the downfall of Othello, a Moor and a mercenary who becomes a general of the Venetian armies during the time of the Italian Renaissance.

Bart Williams, assistant professor of acting/movement/stage combat at Southeast, said the play “always will be one that resonates” with those who see it.

“We’ve been doing Shakespeare every other year; it seems to be going tragedy, comedy, tragedy,” he said, “So this just fit at this time.”

Twenty-five cast members — with mainly seniors in key roles — and 15 crew members have invested time and energy since before spring break, Williams said.

Gabe White pokes his head through the wardrobe rack in the middle of the dressing room backstage before a dress rehearsal of "Othello" on Monday at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Table work came first, he said, which included vast amounts of laying down the required historical groundwork and fully understanding Shakespearean verse structure.

Williams noted one slight change: The show will be presented as an abbreviated version of the original, in an effort to remove anything repetitive.

“We do not have the budget to do the period specific of the time, but we can be influenced by it. ... All of the characters that are in the folio are on stage in some form,” he said, adding the original script will still be respected.

St. Louis native and Southeast junior Trenden Everett portrays the older and war hardened Othello.

Finding out where he and his character mesh was at first a struggle, Everett said.

Dempsey Hankins sorts through the wardrobe rack as she gets in character of Desdemona backstage before a dress rehearsal of "Othello" on Monday at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

“Because Othello is an older character, there’s always going to be that air of gravitas that I can’t latch onto yet, because I don’t have that age,” he said.

And, “I never had been a character that’s killed somebody, so that’s a big thing,” he added.

To pull it off, Everett tapped into the head space of vulnerability he obtained from being part of the previous River Campus production, “Our Town,” he said.

“You’re really feeling those emotions; you’re really crying. In your mind, it becomes a marker for those emotions,” Everett said, recalling certain points within the show his character portrays openness.

And portraying one of the lead characters isn’t something that overwhelms him, he said.