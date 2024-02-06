Shaken but OK; Jackson native, family experience major quake in Mexico

Tremors are common in Arriaga, Mexico.

Ron Mouser lives there with his wife Ivonne and their five young children. It's in Chiapas, the southernmost -- and poorest -- Mexican state, near the Guatemalan border and about a half-hour from the ocean.

Mouser is a missionary, not a seismologist, but had become comfortable with the tremors over his two decades in Mexico.

"You just wait 20 seconds," he said.

That's what they did about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, when their aging hacienda-style home began to shake.

"But it just got worse and worse," he said. "All of a sudden, my wife is praying. Picture frames are falling off the walls, the television, all the furniture in the house is moving away from the walls."

Mouser grew up in Jackson and still can remember hand-wringing in his hometown about the nearby New Madrid fault line.

"That's nothing," he said Monday in a telephone interview. "This was the biggest thing I've ever felt in my life."

The earthquake that pounded the Chiapas region Thursday was the second-largest one in recorded history in Mexico.

"I've heard some people were saying it was an 8.2," he said of the magnitude. "The Mexican government was saying it was an 8.4."

The distinction made little difference to Ron in his boxer shorts midnight Thursday as he and Ivonne scrambled to herd their children to the patio.

"There's stucco and pieces of the walls and bricks are falling on us as we're trying to get out. It never stopped shaking," Mouser recalled.

Conventional American earthquake protocol, he said, does not apply in Mexico. He recalled being taught in the U.S. to wait out a quake in a "triangle of safety."

"A lot of Mexican houses are made differently than U.S. houses. It's a lot of old brick with stucco. These are basically concrete structures," he said. "There's no 'triangle of safety' here. You're gonna get buried under a thousand pounds of pavement."

The patio, he said, seemed the best available option. Any doubts were left unspoken.

"I remember thinking, 'You know, I don't even know we're safe here,'" he said.

He learned later three people in a neighboring town had been killed in similar circumstances.