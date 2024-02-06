Shady Grove Cemetery placed on National Register of Historic Places

A local cemetery that provides "a tangible link to the history of Cape Girardeau County's rural Black citizens," has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Shady Grove Cemetery near Dutchtown, south of the City of Cape Girardeau, was placed on the National Register in June. Historian Robert Blythe was responsible for putting together the nomination for the site.

The nomination process took the historian a year. Blythe said he was approached in June 2021 by Judy Humphrey — a descendant of Washington Giboney, who served in the Civil War and is buried in Shady Grove — asking whether he would create a nomination. Humphrey, and other descendants, have been working on protecting the site for around a decade. Humphrey had even approached a group of Southeast Missouri State University students to write a nomination, but it was deficient, Blythe said.

"I was just happy to do my bit," he said.

The register created by the Preservation Act of 1966 is a program designed to support and organize efforts to protect significant resources to better understand and appreciate American history. In order for a site to be placed on the register, it must go through a formal nomination process and be approved by a State Historic Preservation Office and reviewed by an independent board of professors and historians.

Shady Grove's listing on the register will allow it to be added to the register website and makes it eligible for possible preservation grants in the future.