As the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 nears, so does total-solar-eclipse mania. Local businesses are getting creative trying to capitalize on the big event.

Wineries have special wines said to pair nicely with astronomical phenomena, and eclipse T-shirts are all the rage.

Local inventor Will Perry saw an opportunity to design a way to help people view and film the event without frying their eyes or iPhones.

He said the idea for his product, I-Sky, originated about 2 1/2 months ago. It uses laser-cut, locally sourced cardboard to turn a smartphone into a UV-filtered binocular system.

It took him about a minute Friday to fold together a set for demonstration as he explained how the company he works for, Joe Lee Designs LLC in Scott City, helped him get from idea to prototype to functioning model in a matter of days.

Will Perry holds the solar eclipse viewing device, I-Sky, which allows viewers to safely view the eclipse. Andrew J. Whitaker

He said his product also works great for baseball games or other light-intensive viewing activities, but most of his customers are most looking forward to using it for the eclipse.

Employees at local Rhodes 101 Stop convenience stores have been spotted this summer wearing special eclipse-themed T-shirts with the silhouette of a fountain cup blotting out the sun — a nod to an upcoming event.

Lindsey Wagoner, Rhodes 101’s vice president of marketing, said the eclipse inspired the company to try for an unusual goal.