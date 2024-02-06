As the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 nears, so does total-solar-eclipse mania. Local businesses are getting creative trying to capitalize on the big event.
Wineries have special wines said to pair nicely with astronomical phenomena, and eclipse T-shirts are all the rage.
Local inventor Will Perry saw an opportunity to design a way to help people view and film the event without frying their eyes or iPhones.
He said the idea for his product, I-Sky, originated about 2 1/2 months ago. It uses laser-cut, locally sourced cardboard to turn a smartphone into a UV-filtered binocular system.
It took him about a minute Friday to fold together a set for demonstration as he explained how the company he works for, Joe Lee Designs LLC in Scott City, helped him get from idea to prototype to functioning model in a matter of days.
He said his product also works great for baseball games or other light-intensive viewing activities, but most of his customers are most looking forward to using it for the eclipse.
Employees at local Rhodes 101 Stop convenience stores have been spotted this summer wearing special eclipse-themed T-shirts with the silhouette of a fountain cup blotting out the sun — a nod to an upcoming event.
Lindsey Wagoner, Rhodes 101’s vice president of marketing, said the eclipse inspired the company to try for an unusual goal.
“We looked at it more as a lighthearted, fun tie-in,” she said, “a way to connect our summer promotion with what’s relevant in this area and what everyone’s talking about. We actually set out to build the world’s largest fountain-drink cup.”
The drink is scheduled to be unveiled the day before the eclipse at its Mercato di Rodi at 425 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
“We looked at it as eclipsing the world record and setting a new record and just had a fun play on words with the eclipse that happened the next day,” she said.
Aug. 20, she pointed out, is also National Lemonade Day. and because rules for a world record stipulate the fountain drink must be consumable, a health inspector will be on hand during the celebration to help people get a taste of the giant beverage.
“Since May 26, every fountain drink that we have sold in our stores has added an ounce to the size of the cup that we’re going to build,” Wagoner said, adding the current world record is just over 3,200 gallons.
The cup is going to be built complete with a new Rhodes 101 Stops fountain-cup design.
“We will have an actual Guinness World Record judge on site that’s flying in from New York to verify the record,” she said. “It’s kind of like our own little eclipse carnival, because you see those popping up around.”
Plus, free lemonade.
