Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect correct names of involved organizations.

Saint Francis Medical Center has retreated from negotiations to be one of three partners to bring a behavioral health hospital to Cape Girardeau, but a joint effort between SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services is ongoing.

The project was once poised ï¿½ albeit never formally sealed ï¿½ to be a partnership with both Cape Girardeau hospitals and UHS.

Though SoutheastHEALTH was the entity leading the charge publicly, Saint Francis had at one point negotiated for a partnership.

Saint Francis leadership still supports the effort, but is not joining Southeast in supporting it financially.

In a statement emailed Tuesday, Maryann Reese, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System, said, ï¿½Saint Francis is thrilled for our community and in full support of the new behavioral health hospital. It will provide a close-to-home, safe environment for patients to receive needed psychiatric services.ï¿½

UHS representative Jane Crawford wrote in an email Monday the company does not have an update to share at this time.

Ultimately, the three parties could not come to terms, and Saint Francis left the negotiations, Shauna Hoffman, vice president of marketing and business development at SoutheastHEALTH told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday.

ï¿½We are having to go back and renegotiate to terms prior to Saint Francisï¿½ interest,ï¿½ Hoffman said. ï¿½We anticipate by yearï¿½s end to have the deal complete.ï¿½

Hoffman added of UHS, ï¿½Weï¿½re fairly confident theyï¿½ll be willing to continue.ï¿½

Plans to establish a $29.2 million, 102-bed psychiatric hospital in Cape Girardeau were approved by a state board in May.

B Magazine, a publication partner with the Southeast Missourian, reported earlier this year, citing multiple sources, that Saint Francis and Southeast were in negotiations to each be 24-percent minority interest holders in the project with UHS, which specializes in mental and behavioral health, to have a majority ownership. Discussions slowed on whether the percentages should be altered further and what authority local hospital management would have on operations, according to the magazine.