Sex-related charge against dropped against Greitens

ST. LOUIS -- Gov. Eric Greitens declared victory Monday as prosecutors abruptly dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge alleging he had taken a revealing photo of a woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair.

The St. Louis circuit attorney's office said it hopes still to pursue the case, either through a special prosecutor or an appointed assistant. But Greitens' attorneys said the case was crumbling under a lack of evidence and doubted any charge would be refiled.

The first-term Republican governor still faces plenty of other problems. The Legislature is to convene Friday in a monthlong special session to consider whether to impeach Greitens in an attempt to remove him from office. And Greitens still faces a second felony charge for allegedly disclosing a donor list from a St. Louis-based veterans' charity he founded for use in his political campaign.

Missouri lawmakers say they're still moving forward with an investigation of Greitens.

Republican House and Senate leaders in joint statements Monday said lawmakers' work is separate from the dropped felony invasion-of-privacy charge against the Republican governor.

House Speaker Todd Richardson, House Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr and House Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo said in a statement they're still waiting for a recommendation from a special House committee on whether to impeach Greitens.

The House leaders say the dropped case now means Greitens can testify before the House committee, which he so far has not done.

Greitens, who has long denied any criminal wrongdoing, emerged from the courthouse Monday with at least a momentary vindication.

"Today the prosecutor has dropped the false charges against me. This is a great victory, and it has been a long time coming," Greitens told reporters outside the St. Louis circuit courthouse. "This experience has been humbling and I have emerged from it a changed man."

The prosecutor's surprise move, announced after the third day of jury selection, came after the judge granted a request by Greitens' lawyers to call St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner as a witness. Greitens' defense team has repeatedly criticized Gardner's handling of the case, particularly her hiring of private investigator William Tisaby, whom Greitens' lawyers have accused of perjury.

"The court's order places the Circuit Attorney in the impossible position of being a witness, subject to cross-examination," including by her own subordinates, Gardner spokeswoman Susan Ryan said in a statement.