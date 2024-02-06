Sex-offense warrant leads to man's arrest

An outstanding felony probation/parole warrant led to a Cape Girardeau man's arrest Wednesday evening.
Dillon Dougan, 29, was taken into custody at about 7 p.m. on the sex-offense warrant, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol warrant. He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail and held without bond.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.