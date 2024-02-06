A convicted sex offender living in Cape Girardeau is in jail in lieu of $25,000 cash-only bond after being accused of approaching children at a park.
Cape Girardeau Police officers responded to a call on Sunday, May 12 from parents concerned that John Blackmon was seen walking toward children playing kickball.
Blackmon is a registered sex offender, convicted of sexual assault.
According to a statement made to an officer, whose name is redacted in the probable cause document, parents tried to stop him from approaching the children four times.
“While Blackmon was staring at the children, he would grab his genitals through his clothing,” the report stated.
The officer took Blackmon, 41, into custody while he was still within view of the children.
Blackmon was charged under Missouri Statute 566.150, which states that a sex offender “shall not knowingly be present in or loiter within 500 feet of any real property comprising any public park with playground equipment, a public swimming pool, athletic complex or athletic fields if such facilities exist for the primary use of recreation for children.” A first violation is considered a Class E felony.
The bond was issued by Judge Frank Miller.
