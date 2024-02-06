All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 14, 2024

Sex offender arrested on allegations of repeatedly approaching children at Cape Girardeau park

A convicted sex offender living in Cape Girardeau is in jail in lieu of $25,000 cash-only bond after being accused of approaching children at a park. Cape Girardeau Police officers responded to a call on Sunday, May 12 from parents concerned that John Blackmon was seen walking toward children playing kickball...

Southeast Missourian
John Blackmon
John Blackmon

A convicted sex offender living in Cape Girardeau is in jail in lieu of $25,000 cash-only bond after being accused of approaching children at a park.

Cape Girardeau Police officers responded to a call on Sunday, May 12 from parents concerned that John Blackmon was seen walking toward children playing kickball.

Blackmon is a registered sex offender, convicted of sexual assault.

According to a statement made to an officer, whose name is redacted in the probable cause document, parents tried to stop him from approaching the children four times.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“While Blackmon was staring at the children, he would grab his genitals through his clothing,” the report stated.

The officer took Blackmon, 41, into custody while he was still within view of the children.

Blackmon was charged under Missouri Statute 566.150, which states that a sex offender “shall not knowingly be present in or loiter within 500 feet of any real property comprising any public park with playground equipment, a public swimming pool, athletic complex or athletic fields if such facilities exist for the primary use of recreation for children.” A first violation is considered a Class E felony.

The bond was issued by Judge Frank Miller.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy