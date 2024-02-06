A convicted sex offender living in Cape Girardeau is in jail in lieu of $25,000 cash-only bond after being accused of approaching children at a park.

Cape Girardeau Police officers responded to a call on Sunday, May 12 from parents concerned that John Blackmon was seen walking toward children playing kickball.

Blackmon is a registered sex offender, convicted of sexual assault.

According to a statement made to an officer, whose name is redacted in the probable cause document, parents tried to stop him from approaching the children four times.