Sex offender arrested in Cape County

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man for alleged felony failure to register as a sex offender.
According to a patrol report, Kevin Irby, 36, was taken into custody Tuesday about 9 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County. He was also arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation. He was taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department and released.
