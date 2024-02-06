Sex offender arrested in Cape County

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man for alleged felony failure to register as a sex offender. According to a patrol report, Kevin Irby, 36, was taken into custody Tuesday about 9 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County. He was also arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation. He was taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department and released...