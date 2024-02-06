Sewer work to close Ranchito Drive

Dutch Enterprises will close Ranchito Drive, between Kingsway Drive and Kingshighway, for sewer tap work for the new Imo's Pizza beginning Monday. A news release from Jessica Sexton, public information specialist with the City of Cape Girardeau, says the closure is expected to last about a week.
