Sewer work to close one lane of North Park Ave. in Cape

Sewer work by Hacker Plumbing will force the closure of one lane of North Park Avenue between Broadway and Normal Avenue in Cape Girardeau this week.
The closure of the southbound lane is scheduled to begin Friday, said Andrew Stone, traffic operations manager for the city's public works department. Work is expected to be completed by Monday, Stone said.
Motorists are asked to use caution in the work zone, he said.
