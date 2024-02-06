All sections
June 26, 2021

Sewer work scheduled along Greensferry Road

A portion of Greensferry Road in Jackson will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, weather permitting, to allow crews to replace a failing sanitary sewer service line connection to the city's main sewer line.

The road closure will be from the intersection of August Street south to the intersection of Eastview Court.

Local traffic and residents within the construction area will still have access to their homes during the repair work which is expected to last about three days.

Detour routes will be designated to divert traffic from the construction zone.

More information about this work is available from the Jackson Public Works Department, (573) 243-2300.

