Sewer work needed before Main Street sidewalk, lighting project

Sewer repairs are needed along Cape Girardeau’s Main Street before work can begin on the sidewalk replacement and lighting project, city officials said Wednesday.
Project contractor Fronabarger Concreters and the city will begin fixing the sanitary sewer line beginning today, officials said.
The repair work will start near the Independence Street intersection and proceed north toward Broadway, the city announced in an email.
Deputy city manager Molly Hood subsequently said, “We are hoping to complete the work before Feb. 15.”
The sewer leaks were found as crews were preparing for the sidewalk project, according to city officials.
Hood said the leaks need to be addressed to avoid a more significant issue in the future.
“We don’t want to turn it into a major problem,” she said.
In a statement, city officials said “the leaks, while not significant, could have posed a threat to the overall project in the future. Leaks can lead to voids in the ground which — in the absolute worst-case scenario — can result in sinkholes and possible street collapse.”
Hood said the sewer line runs under the east side of the pavement.
“Hopefully, we can keep one lane of traffic open,” she said.
In the email, officials said the work will involve “major equipment and much maneuvering.”
“Traffic and parking on one or both sides of the street where work is occurring will be intermittently affected,” it stated.
Officials said several large, deep holes must be dug to reach the sewer line, which is 10 feet below the ground.
Once exposed, city crews will repair the exposed section of the line, and Fronabarger crews will backfill the hole.
Crews then will move to the next location.
Hood said downtown residents and business owners can call city staff at (573) 339-6327 to learn more about how the repair work might affect them.
Pertinent address:
Main Street, between Independence Street and Broadway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
