NewsAugust 9, 2017

Sewer work coming to nine places in Jackson

Nine areas in Jackson will have new sewer liners beginning as soon as next month. Wastewater-management director Kent Peetz said the city assesses the sewer system every year. “It’s an ongoing effort to reduce inflow and infiltration into the system,” Peetz said. “We’re trying to keep stormwater from getting into the wastewater system.”...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Nine areas in Jackson will have new sewer liners beginning as soon as next month.

Wastewater-management director Kent Peetz said the city assesses the sewer system every year.

“It’s an ongoing effort to reduce inflow and infiltration into the system,” Peetz said. “We’re trying to keep stormwater from getting into the wastewater system.”

The sewer pipes being lined are older, Peetz said, vitrified clay pipe, which has a joint between each 3-foot segment.

“Those old joints, the material used to seal them, in many places, has disintegrated,” Peetz said.

Where the sealant disintegrates, roots grow into the system. With the roots come water, he said.

“We don’t want to have to pump and treat stormwater,” Peetz said. “There’s a lot of electricity used there.”

The city will contract with Ace Pipe Cleaning Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri, to repair 2,504 feet of 8-inch sewers and 602 feet of 10-inch sewers.

A cured-in-place pipe liner will be placed inside existing clay tile pipes in nine Jackson neighborhoods.

Total estimated cost is just over $91,000.

Ace Pipe Cleaning submitted the lowest of three bids.

Residents near the sites will be informed by door-hangers.

Peetz said the work areas are “all over town.”

The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance allowing a contract with Ace Pipe Cleaning at its regular Monday meeting, but the contract has not been signed, Peetz said.

Peetz said work likely will begin in September.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Local News
