Sewer water could help track coronavirus in Cape Girardeau

Are we flushing the COVID-19 virus down our toilets?

And, if so, could our wastewater help predict coronavirus trends?

That’s what researchers want to find out in a yearlong study that will test wastewater in a dozen Missouri communities, including Cape Girardeau.

The study is a project of the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS), the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the University of Missouri-Columbia.

DNR contacted Cape Girardeau city officials earlier this week and invited the city to be part of the project at no cost to the city.

“We’re going to go ahead and participate starting the first part of July,” Molly Mehner, Cape Girardeau’s assistant city manager, said Wednesday.

Studies have shown it’s possible to detect traces of the coronavirus in wastewater and fecal material. According to published reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the virus has been found in feces of COVID-19 patients, which means it could be present in city sewer systems.

Finding the virus in wastewater and measuring its concentration could give health authorities and government officials a clearer picture of infection levels in the general population.

“They know they can identify it,” said Stan Polivick, Cape Girardeau’s director of public works. “They’re now hoping they can quantify how much is there and track it over time to see if there are trends in the quantity of the virus in the wastewater and how it correlates to what we’re seeing in the community.”