Sewer main rupture reported in Jackson

Officials said anyone living in or near the Klaus Park Village, Ramsey Branch, Crystal Springs Estates and Willowbrook Bend subdivisions to stay out of ditches and Ramsey Branch in those areas, as sewage had flowed into the creek.

Officials said they expected to repair the main sometime Monday night.

For more information, contact the city’s Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, online at www.jacksonmo.org or on Facebook.