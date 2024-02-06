Sewer main rupture reported in Jackson

Jackson municipal officials reported a ruptured sewer main Monday afternoon, Nov. 21.
The rupture was near Klaus Park Village Subdivision and forced officials to shut down a lift station, which led to wastewater crews pumping wastewater into a truck and hauling it to the city’s treatment facility.
Officials said anyone living in or near the Klaus Park Village, Ramsey Branch, Crystal Springs Estates and Willowbrook Bend subdivisions to stay out of ditches and Ramsey Branch in those areas, as sewage had flowed into the creek.
Officials said they expected to repair the main sometime Monday night.
For more information, contact the city’s Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, online at www.jacksonmo.org or on Facebook.
