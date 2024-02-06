All sections
June 5, 2024

Sewer line repair to force street closure in Jackson

Southeast Missourian
A portion of County Road 316/Matthew Street in Jackson will be closed Thursday, June 6, for a sewer line repair, municipal officials reported Wednesday, June 5.
Jackson officials reported Wednesday, June 5, that a sewer line repair project will force the closure of a portion of County Road 316/Matthew Street on Thursday, June 6.

The closure will affect the portion of the roadway from the intersection of Old Cape Road East south to the city limits.

The work is set to occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information, contact the city's Public Works Department, (573) 243-2300; online at www.jacksonmo.org; or on Facebook.

