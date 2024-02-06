Sewage treatment system started in Fruitland

Officials broke ground Friday on a $32 million wastewater treatment plant and sewage system that will remove residents' dependence on septic tanks and lagoons.

Voters created the sewer district in 1997, said board president Joe Tousignant, and in 2014, the district was reorganized and became the Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District.

In 2016, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved $14.4 million in funding, and that allowed work to progress in earnest, according to previous reporting.

In August, President Donald Trump's administration, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for Missouri Jeff Case, announced that the USDA is investing over $17.8 million to complete improvements on the centralized wastewater treatment system, benefiting 3,723 residents in its service area, according to a news release.

The project includes the addition of 23 miles of collection lines, 16 duplex lift stations, 28 simplex grinder pumps, and a 425,000 gallon-per-day wastewater treatment facility.

Fruitland is an unincorporated community north of Jackson, and up until now has been served by numerous septic tanks and lagoons, which, Tousignant said, are expensive to operate, are not great for the environment, and many are at the end of their usability.

"It's a huge problem for the area to try to keep these things going," Tousignant said, gesturing to the lagoon system behind him.