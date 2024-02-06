All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 9, 2022
Several street improvements planned for Cape Girardeau this year
Expect to see lots of road work in Cape Girardeau this year. City staff anticipate construction will begin on five major road-improvement projects throughout 2022. Work areas include sections of Sprigg, Main, Independence streets and more. Many projects are part the fifth and sixth iterations of the city's Transportation Trust Fund, abbreviated as TTF5 and TTF6, respectively...
Monica Obradovic
The City of Cape Girardeau has street improvement projects planned for this year.
The City of Cape Girardeau has street improvement projects planned for this year.File photo

Expect to see lots of road work in Cape Girardeau this year.

City staff anticipate construction will begin on five major road-improvement projects throughout 2022. Work areas include sections of Sprigg, Main, Independence streets and more.

Many projects are part the fifth and sixth iterations of the city's Transportation Trust Fund, abbreviated as TTF5 and TTF6, respectively.

"We're trying to finish projects under TTF5 and then get started on those under TTF6," Mayor Bob Fox said.

Street improvements planned under TTF5 and TTF6 will begin after various issues delayed them.

The COVID-19 pandemic and turnover within the city's engineering division slowed progress, according to deputy city manager Molly Mehner.

The city's new city engineer, Amy Ferris, began last year. In addition, a new acquisition agent who will help obtain easements needed for TTF projects has been hired. A surveyor position still needs to be filled.

"It has been open since last May and that certainly has impacted our projects to some degree," Mehner said.

This year, four projects under TTF5 will be put out for bids.

A portion of the work will be completed in the current fiscal year and the remaining portion is expected to begin in the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, according to Dustin Ziebold, finance director for the City of Cape Girardeau.

In total, the projects will have a combined projected cost of $13 million to $13.5 million.

City staff are in the process of developing next fiscal year's budget, so cost estimates may change, Ziebold said.

Additional money for street repairs may be sourced from the city's capital improvement sales tax, he said. Voters approved a renewal of the tax in 2019 for capital improvements, including streets, water and the refurbishment of the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex, which were renovated into the new City Hall.

"With our capital improvement sales tax, we are working through the budget process and are projecting the availability of $500,000 to $1 million in available funding to complete the next phase of approved streets work," Ziebold said.

The city will also work to get up to $1.8 million budgeted for concrete street repairs in the upcoming fiscal year that begins in July, he said.

In addition, staff will look within the city's general fund to budget $90,000 for small street repairs for the Public Works Department to handle internally.

There are currently five TTF projects in the works. Ferris provided updates on each.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sprigg Street from William Street to Broadway

The city will work on mill and overlay and improvements to sidewalks and nearby streetscape.

Ferris said the project is very close to being finalized with the final plan reviewed and acquisition piece completed.

"With a full construction season, it is entirely possible that this project will be completed in 2022," Ferris said.

North West End Boulevard from Rose Street to Bertling Street

This project is also very close to being finalized, according to Ferris. It involves reconstruction, work on street lights, and adding curbs, gutters and sidewalks. Ferris said she expects the project to go to bid in mid- to late spring.

"Major construction items should be completed in 2022 with the potential of some restoration being completed in early 2023," Ferris said.

Main Street from Roberts Street to East Cape Rock Drive

Plans for this project are being finalized. Some changes were made in the last year to reduce the impact of construction on private property.

The project involves street reconstruction, adding curbs, gutters and sidewalks.

Ferris said she expects this project will go to bid this summer.

She said major construction items should be completed in 2022 with the potential of some restoration being completed in early 2023.

Independence Street from East Rodney Drive to Clark Avenue

"The plans are being finalized with some changes made to the scope in the last year, including an alternative that would install a signal at the intersection of Independence Street and North Broadview Street," Ferris said. "We expect to bid in late summer or early fall. Major construction items should be completed in 2023 with the potential of some restoration being completed in early 2024."

College Street from Minnesota Avenue to South West End Boulevard

A new 28-inch wide pavement with curb and gutter will be constructed to extend College Street and establish a connection Minnesota Avenue and South West End Boulevard. Construction will include sidewalks along the College Street extension.

This project is a part of TTF6 and is close to being finalized.

Major construction items will be completed this year with the potential of some restoration completed in early 2023, according to Ferris.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy