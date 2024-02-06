Several street improvements planned for Cape Girardeau this year

Expect to see lots of road work in Cape Girardeau this year.

City staff anticipate construction will begin on five major road-improvement projects throughout 2022. Work areas include sections of Sprigg, Main, Independence streets and more.

Many projects are part the fifth and sixth iterations of the city's Transportation Trust Fund, abbreviated as TTF5 and TTF6, respectively.

"We're trying to finish projects under TTF5 and then get started on those under TTF6," Mayor Bob Fox said.

Street improvements planned under TTF5 and TTF6 will begin after various issues delayed them.

The COVID-19 pandemic and turnover within the city's engineering division slowed progress, according to deputy city manager Molly Mehner.

The city's new city engineer, Amy Ferris, began last year. In addition, a new acquisition agent who will help obtain easements needed for TTF projects has been hired. A surveyor position still needs to be filled.

"It has been open since last May and that certainly has impacted our projects to some degree," Mehner said.

This year, four projects under TTF5 will be put out for bids.

A portion of the work will be completed in the current fiscal year and the remaining portion is expected to begin in the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, according to Dustin Ziebold, finance director for the City of Cape Girardeau.

In total, the projects will have a combined projected cost of $13 million to $13.5 million.

City staff are in the process of developing next fiscal year's budget, so cost estimates may change, Ziebold said.

Additional money for street repairs may be sourced from the city's capital improvement sales tax, he said. Voters approved a renewal of the tax in 2019 for capital improvements, including streets, water and the refurbishment of the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex, which were renovated into the new City Hall.

"With our capital improvement sales tax, we are working through the budget process and are projecting the availability of $500,000 to $1 million in available funding to complete the next phase of approved streets work," Ziebold said.

The city will also work to get up to $1.8 million budgeted for concrete street repairs in the upcoming fiscal year that begins in July, he said.

In addition, staff will look within the city's general fund to budget $90,000 for small street repairs for the Public Works Department to handle internally.

There are currently five TTF projects in the works. Ferris provided updates on each.