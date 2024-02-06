All sections
NewsOctober 12, 2017

Several SEMO Homecoming events scheduled for rest of the week

Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming Week activities continue today through Saturday's game vs. Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m. at Houck Stadium. This year's theme is "Dreams Come True at Southeast." The Fall Career Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Members of Delta Delta Delta sorority glue paper "pomps" to a board Wednesday as they prepare their float for the Southeast Missouri State University homecoming parade on Saturday.
Members of Delta Delta Delta sorority glue paper "pomps" to a board Wednesday as they prepare their float for the Southeast Missouri State University homecoming parade on Saturday.BEN MATTHEWS

Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming Week activities continue today through Saturday's game vs. Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m. at Houck Stadium.

This year's theme is "Dreams Come True at Southeast."

The Fall Career Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Student Rec Center, allowing students and alumni to connect with employers actively recruiting candidates for part-time and full-time positions, and internships. More information is available at www.semo.edu/careers or by calling the Office of Career Services at (573) 651-2583.

Tonight at 7 p.m. at Houck Field House, Field Day activities for students precede a spirit rally featuring the marching band, Sundancers and cheerleaders.

The SEMO Veterans Corps will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a free reunion and mixer Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Delta Delta Delta members Margy Tepen, left, and Kayleen Kampwerth glues paper pomps to a board Oct. 11, 2017 on campus at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Once completed, the boards will line the sorority's float Saturday in the Homecoming parade.
Delta Delta Delta members Margy Tepen, left, and Kayleen Kampwerth glues paper pomps to a board Oct. 11, 2017 on campus at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Once completed, the boards will line the sorority's float Saturday in the Homecoming parade.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

The Copper Dome Dinner planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Show Me Center will include the Alumni Association's 2017 Alumni Merit Awards and Faculty Merit Award.

Recipients include:

  • Glenn Campbell: The co-founder of LIDS, a retail chain selling hats, Campbell graduated from Southeast in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, major in marketing.
  • Maude Harris: Employed by the Scott County Extension office since 1996 as a nutrition and health education specialist, Harris earned a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics, food and nutrition from Southeast in 1985, and a Master of Arts in 1995. She holds a doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
  • Suzan Noel Knese: Currently chief operating officer at Osborn + Barr Communications, Knese earned a bachelor's degree from Southeast in 1993.
  • Shelton "Butch" Smith: A lifelong educator, Smith is the director of educational leadership programs at Missouri Baptist University. He earned his Bachelor of Science in secondary education, English, in 1967, Master of Arts in education, secondary administration, in 1973 and specialist degree in educational administration in 1978.
  • Steve Taylor: President and chief executive officer of First Missouri State Bank of Cape Girardeau County, Taylor earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration in 1981.
  • Mark Wildhaber: A research ecologist and quantitative ecology section chief with the U.S. Geological Survey, Columbia Environmental Research Center in Columbia, Missouri, Wildhaber graduated magna cum laude from Southeast in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science in zoology and mathematics with a minor in chemistry. He holds degrees from other institutions as well.
This year's Faculty Merit Award will be presented to Jeremy Barnes, a professor in the Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation at Southeast. He began teaching at Southeast in 1996.

The All Alumni Breakfast will be held at 7 a.m. Saturday at Kem Statuary Hall in the Wehking Alumni Center, and will include presentations of the Alumni Association's distinguished service awards and the Distinguished Young Alumni Award.

Following the breakfast, the homecoming parade starts at 9:30 a.m., from Capaha Park east on Broadway to Main Street, then south on Main Street to Independence. This year's parade marshal is Janie Hequembourg Barker, Southeast's oldest living Sagamore Queen, crowned in 1944.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the football tailgate in front of Houck Stadium, on Bellevue Street and in various parking areas, will feature live music, refreshments and appearances by the Redhawks Marching Band, Sundancers, cheerleaders and Redhawks mascot Rowdy. The SEMO Veterans' Corps will hold a pig roast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the main Wehking Alumni Center parking lot.

Southeast's football team will square off against Tennessee Tech's Golden Eagles at 1 p.m. at Houck Stadium. The University's Man and Woman of the Year will be announced during halftime.

For a complete list of events and activities, visit semo.edu/homecoming.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

1 University Plaza, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

