Several SEMO Homecoming events scheduled for rest of the week

Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming Week activities continue today through Saturday's game vs. Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m. at Houck Stadium.
This year's theme is "Dreams Come True at Southeast."
The Fall Career Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Student Rec Center, allowing students and alumni to connect with employers actively recruiting candidates for part-time and full-time positions, and internships. More information is available at www.semo.edu/careers or by calling the Office of Career Services at (573) 651-2583.
Tonight at 7 p.m. at Houck Field House, Field Day activities for students precede a spirit rally featuring the marching band, Sundancers and cheerleaders.
The SEMO Veterans Corps will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a free reunion and mixer Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
The Copper Dome Dinner planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Show Me Center will include the Alumni Association's 2017 Alumni Merit Awards and Faculty Merit Award.
Recipients include:
This year's Faculty Merit Award will be presented to Jeremy Barnes, a professor in the Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation at Southeast. He began teaching at Southeast in 1996.
The All Alumni Breakfast will be held at 7 a.m. Saturday at Kem Statuary Hall in the Wehking Alumni Center, and will include presentations of the Alumni Association's distinguished service awards and the Distinguished Young Alumni Award.
Following the breakfast, the homecoming parade starts at 9:30 a.m., from Capaha Park east on Broadway to Main Street, then south on Main Street to Independence. This year's parade marshal is Janie Hequembourg Barker, Southeast's oldest living Sagamore Queen, crowned in 1944.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the football tailgate in front of Houck Stadium, on Bellevue Street and in various parking areas, will feature live music, refreshments and appearances by the Redhawks Marching Band, Sundancers, cheerleaders and Redhawks mascot Rowdy. The SEMO Veterans' Corps will hold a pig roast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the main Wehking Alumni Center parking lot.
Southeast's football team will square off against Tennessee Tech's Golden Eagles at 1 p.m. at Houck Stadium. The University's Man and Woman of the Year will be announced during halftime.
For a complete list of events and activities, visit semo.edu/homecoming.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
1 University Plaza, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
