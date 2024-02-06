Several SEMO Homecoming events scheduled for rest of the week

Southeast Missouri State University's Homecoming Week activities continue today through Saturday's game vs. Tennessee Tech, 1 p.m. at Houck Stadium.

This year's theme is "Dreams Come True at Southeast."

The Fall Career Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Student Rec Center, allowing students and alumni to connect with employers actively recruiting candidates for part-time and full-time positions, and internships. More information is available at www.semo.edu/careers or by calling the Office of Career Services at (573) 651-2583.

Tonight at 7 p.m. at Houck Field House, Field Day activities for students precede a spirit rally featuring the marching band, Sundancers and cheerleaders.

The SEMO Veterans Corps will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a free reunion and mixer Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Delta Delta Delta members Margy Tepen, left, and Kayleen Kampwerth glues paper pomps to a board Oct. 11, 2017 on campus at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Once completed, the boards will line the sorority's float Saturday in the Homecoming parade. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

The Copper Dome Dinner planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Show Me Center will include the Alumni Association's 2017 Alumni Merit Awards and Faculty Merit Award.

Recipients include: