Several people rescued from flooded northwest Missouri

MARYVILLE, Mo. -- Authorities rescued several people from flooded Missouri roads and a campground after heavy rain caused waterways to swell, sending cattle floating over a highway.

National Weather Service hydrologist Scott Watson said 8 to 11 inches of rain fell from Wednesday night through Thursday morning in a five-county area in northwest Missouri.

Smaller rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches extended from northwest Missouri into the central part of the state.

One of the rescues happened in Nodaway County, where the sheriff's office said on its official Facebook page Maryville officers used a personal watercraft to save a man who drove his pickup truck into swift-moving water.

The post said the man was heard screaming, and only his head was above water when authorities arrived.

There also were reports of a handful of cattle floating across U.S. 136, said Cpt. Scott Wedlock of the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office. He said owners were trying to account for the cattle. One county deputy also was shocked when lightning struck near him.