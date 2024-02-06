All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 30, 2017

Several people rescued from flooded northwest Missouri

MARYVILLE, Mo. -- Authorities rescued several people from flooded Missouri roads and a campground after heavy rain caused waterways to swell, sending cattle floating over a highway. National Weather Service hydrologist Scott Watson said 8 to 11 inches of rain fell from Wednesday night through Thursday morning in a five-county area in northwest Missouri...

Associated Press

MARYVILLE, Mo. -- Authorities rescued several people from flooded Missouri roads and a campground after heavy rain caused waterways to swell, sending cattle floating over a highway.

National Weather Service hydrologist Scott Watson said 8 to 11 inches of rain fell from Wednesday night through Thursday morning in a five-county area in northwest Missouri.

Smaller rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches extended from northwest Missouri into the central part of the state.

One of the rescues happened in Nodaway County, where the sheriff's office said on its official Facebook page Maryville officers used a personal watercraft to save a man who drove his pickup truck into swift-moving water.

The post said the man was heard screaming, and only his head was above water when authorities arrived.

There also were reports of a handful of cattle floating across U.S. 136, said Cpt. Scott Wedlock of the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office. He said owners were trying to account for the cattle. One county deputy also was shocked when lightning struck near him.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In neighboring Gentry County, one person had to be rescued after attempting to walk across a bridge over the Grand River and being swept away.

Rescuers also helped two people who became trapped when floodwaters rose as they were camping at the Elam Bend State Wildlife Area, said Jim Boothe, the county's emergency management director.

Another driver also was rescued in nearby Daviess County.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said more than 20 roads have been closed because of flooding.

Pertinent address:

Maryville, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 5
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Misso...
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy