Several options for a Cape urban deer hunt

The city of Cape Girardeau has an extensive charter governing the way it is to operate utilizing 13 articles -- one of which, Article VIII, added in 1993, covers occasional actions such as a voter initiative, a voter referendum and a voter recall.

By a 53.7% to 46.3% tally, voters exercised the referendum option seven years ago to strike down a particular City Council ordinance passed by a 4-3 vote in July 2012.

The April 2013 plebiscite, the first-ever voter invalidation of a city ordinance, rolled back the council's 2012 decision to permit a controlled archery deer hunt within city limits.

No currently sitting city council members were serving at the time of the passage of the deer hunt vote nor for the referendum that followed.

Former Missouri Lt. Governor Peter Kinder, in an interview with the Southeast Missourian, recently said he planned to approach city council to reconsider the matter.

"The deer population (in Cape) has exploded," said Kinder, who left state government when his term as the state's no. 2 elected official expired in 2017.

City Attorney Eric Cunningham said the charter permits several possible actions in regard to a future urban deer hunt.

Council adoption

Cunningham said that while the City Charter does not permit the City Council unilaterally to place the matter before the voters, the Council could simply decide to adopt a new deer hunting ordinance.

Voter initiative

If the City Council does not enact a measure of its own, Article 8.01(a) would permit voters to propose a hunting ordinance to the council.