Several Missouri boarding school students settle lawsuits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sixteen former students at a now closed Christian boarding school in Southwest Missouri have settled lawsuits alleging they were abused at the school.

The settlement amounts for the lawsuits against the former Agape Baptist Church were not disclosed, The Kansas City Star reported Tuesday. The church ran the school near Stockton in Cedar County.

The cases were dismissed with prejudice, which means they can't be filed again.

Four lawsuits remain in federal court and four others are pending in state court.

The former students alleged in the lawsuits that they were assaulted, neglected and sometimes sexually abused and tortured.