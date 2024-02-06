Several local high schools to hold graduations in coming days

Across the region, high-school students are preparing for the end of the school year, and with it, commencement.

Cape Girardeau Central High School will graduate 240 students, including Missouri Options and Alternative School students, at 4 p.m. May 14 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Jackson High School ordered 364 diplomas for its May 19 commencement, which will be at 7 p.m. at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Notre Dame High School in Cape Girardeau anticipates 130 students will participate in its commencement at 1:30 p.m. May 21 in the school gymnasium.

Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson will hold commencement exercises in its school gym at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

Scott City High School's commencement will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, in the high-school gymnasium.

Oak Ridge High School's commencement will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the school's mutli-purpose building.

Delta High School held its graduation Friday.