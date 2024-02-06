Several injured in Friday wreck in Cape

A wreck at Highway 74 and S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau has temporarily shutdown the area Friday, April 21.
Robert Newton, public information officer for Cape Girardeau Police Department, said it was a two-vehicle collision. Several people were transported to a local hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Less than an hour later, the vehicles involved had been cleared from the area.
No further details were available Friday afternoon.
