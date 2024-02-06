Several events to celebrate Juneteenth in Cape Girardeau

On Monday, June 19, according to Pew Research Center, "more than half of" the U.S. will celebrate Juneteenth as an official holiday, but for Cape Girardeau, the celebration won't start on the 19th.
Multiple events will be used to remember the holiday Saturday, June 17.
Juneteenth commemorates the date of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring slaves free in Confederate territory Sept. 22, 1862, but the news took time to travel, and June 19, 1865, is when word of the proclamation reached African Americans in Texas.
On Saturday, three events will celebrate Juneteenth:
