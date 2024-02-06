Several counties report zero new coronavirus cases Tuesday

Five counties in the region reported zero new coronavirus cases Tuesday.
Bollinger County (12 cases, eight recoveries, zero deaths), Cape Girardeau County (155 total cases, 115 recoveries, three deaths), Scott County (153 cases, 113 recoveries, 11 deaths), Stoddard County (125 cases, 93 recoveries, eight deaths) and Union County (176 cases, 93 recoveries, 18 deaths) reported no new cases.
Perry County also reported zero new cases in their report Monday, but added seven new cases from the weekend; the county reports 110 total positive cases, 69 recoveries and zero deaths.
Alexander County in Illinois reported one new case Tuesday (20 cases, 13 recoveries, zero deaths).