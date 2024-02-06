All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJune 24, 2020
Several counties report zero new coronavirus cases Tuesday
Five counties in the region reported zero new coronavirus cases Tuesday. Bollinger County (12 cases, eight recoveries, zero deaths), Cape Girardeau County (155 total cases, 115 recoveries, three deaths), Scott County (153 cases, 113 recoveries, 11 deaths), Stoddard County (125 cases, 93 recoveries, eight deaths) and Union County (176 cases, 93 recoveries, 18 deaths) reported no new cases...
Southeast Missourian

Five counties in the region reported zero new coronavirus cases Tuesday.

Bollinger County (12 cases, eight recoveries, zero deaths), Cape Girardeau County (155 total cases, 115 recoveries, three deaths), Scott County (153 cases, 113 recoveries, 11 deaths), Stoddard County (125 cases, 93 recoveries, eight deaths) and Union County (176 cases, 93 recoveries, 18 deaths) reported no new cases.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Perry County also reported zero new cases in their report Monday, but added seven new cases from the weekend; the county reports 110 total positive cases, 69 recoveries and zero deaths.

Alexander County in Illinois reported one new case Tuesday (20 cases, 13 recoveries, zero deaths).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman desp...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy