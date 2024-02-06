All sections
NewsMay 17, 2024

Several city streets to be under under construction in the next week

The City of Cape Girardeau updated what street work will continue or start in the next week with Perryville Road and Lexington Avenue. According to an email, work on Perryville Road will start as soon as May 20 to 24 on Cape Rock Drive and will run to the north. The email stated Lexington Avenue from Steven Drive and Chesapeake Avenue are still closed but should reopen by May 24...

Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

The City of Cape Girardeau updated what street work will continue or start in the next week with Perryville Road and Lexington Avenue.

According to an email, work on Perryville Road will start as soon as May 20 to 24 on Cape Rock Drive and will run to the north. The email stated Lexington Avenue from Steven Drive and Chesapeake Avenue are still closed but should reopen by May 24.

“Lexington (Avenue) between North Sprigg Street and Old Sprigg is open but remains an active work zone. Work is progressing westward,” the email stated.

According to the email, repairs on Clark Street “should be complete” and the roadway will open soon.

Local News
