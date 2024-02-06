RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. -- Four former students testified Tuesday a Naylor, Missouri, science teacher and assistant principal touched them inappropriately.

The testimony was presented to Butler County, Missouri, Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Pritchett in support of a motion filed by Ripley County assistant prosecuting attorney Kacey Proctor.

Proctor's motion asked for the admission of evidence that would demonstrate the alleged propensity of John Franklin Mullins to commit sexual-related crimes against children.

The 54-year-old Gatewood, Missouri, man is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and two counts of sexual contact with a student.

Mullins is accused of sexually assaulting a then 16-year-old female student Oct. 23, 2015, in a supply closet at the school.

During the investigation into those allegations, authorities learned of a possible second victim -- a then 15-year-old girl.

That teen, now 17, was the final witness to testify, and tears streamed down her face as she was asked to identify Mullins, who was her science teacher from eighth through 10th grades.

During her emotional testimony, the teen said Mullins touched her buttocks and breasts at different times.

She said one incident took place when Mullins had given her a homework assignment with the answers already on it.

The teen initially didn't tell anyone about the contact but later talked with law-enforcement personnel after allegations surfaced regarding the other girl. On cross-examination, the teen told Mullins' attorney, Dan Moore, she had told a friend's mother.

When Moore asked whether it was "more than one incident," the teen replied: "More than once, twice," and said it had occurred while she was a 10th-grade student.

The teen said she went to authorities after the other alleged victim came to a friend's house while she was there and asked her to "tell the cops" what had happened to her.

The witness also told Moore she had completed a written statement for officers.

Earlier testimony came from three women, now in their early 20s, who had been students in Mullins' science classes when they were eighth- and ninth-grade students.

When Proctor asked each woman whether Mullins had done or said "anything inappropriate" to them, each responded affirmatively.

Two testified Mullins showed them notes, asking to have sexual intercourse with them. The notes, the women said, were written on sticky notes.

Mullins, according to one of the women, now 23, would lean over her as she was studying and "brush" his hand in her breast area or rub up against her inappropriately.