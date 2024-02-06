RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. -- Four former students testified Tuesday a Naylor, Missouri, science teacher and assistant principal touched them inappropriately.
The testimony was presented to Butler County, Missouri, Presiding Circuit Judge Michael Pritchett in support of a motion filed by Ripley County assistant prosecuting attorney Kacey Proctor.
Proctor's motion asked for the admission of evidence that would demonstrate the alleged propensity of John Franklin Mullins to commit sexual-related crimes against children.
The 54-year-old Gatewood, Missouri, man is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and two counts of sexual contact with a student.
Mullins is accused of sexually assaulting a then 16-year-old female student Oct. 23, 2015, in a supply closet at the school.
During the investigation into those allegations, authorities learned of a possible second victim -- a then 15-year-old girl.
That teen, now 17, was the final witness to testify, and tears streamed down her face as she was asked to identify Mullins, who was her science teacher from eighth through 10th grades.
During her emotional testimony, the teen said Mullins touched her buttocks and breasts at different times.
She said one incident took place when Mullins had given her a homework assignment with the answers already on it.
The teen initially didn't tell anyone about the contact but later talked with law-enforcement personnel after allegations surfaced regarding the other girl. On cross-examination, the teen told Mullins' attorney, Dan Moore, she had told a friend's mother.
When Moore asked whether it was "more than one incident," the teen replied: "More than once, twice," and said it had occurred while she was a 10th-grade student.
The teen said she went to authorities after the other alleged victim came to a friend's house while she was there and asked her to "tell the cops" what had happened to her.
The witness also told Moore she had completed a written statement for officers.
Earlier testimony came from three women, now in their early 20s, who had been students in Mullins' science classes when they were eighth- and ninth-grade students.
When Proctor asked each woman whether Mullins had done or said "anything inappropriate" to them, each responded affirmatively.
Two testified Mullins showed them notes, asking to have sexual intercourse with them. The notes, the women said, were written on sticky notes.
Mullins, according to one of the women, now 23, would lean over her as she was studying and "brush" his hand in her breast area or rub up against her inappropriately.
On cross-examination, she said the incidents occurred when she was a freshman during the 2008-2009 school year, while other students were present in the classroom.
The woman said Mullins kept the note.
She said she and a friend, who received a similar note, went to the counselor, identified as a "Mrs. (Anna) Whitlow," and told her "what was going on, and no one believed it."
After that conversation, the woman said, the daughter of the principal, whom she identified as "Mr. Arnold," approached her, wanting to know why she was "saying this and don't do that."
The woman said she only told a friend and didn't tell her parents until much later.
The witness said she didn't know how the principal's daughter knew about her allegations unless her dad also knew about them.
When Moore asked the woman further about who didn't believe her, the witness identified Whitlow and Arnold.
The third woman, now 23, provided similar testimony.
On one occasion, she said, she had asked for help and Mullins allegedly leaned on the desk and "grabbed my boob. ... As I was walking out, he grabbed my butt."
The woman said she "wasn't quite sure" what to do, so she talked to a couple of her friends.
"We went to Mr. Arnold," said the woman, who indicated they spoke to him separately. "After that, nothing was done."
The woman said she transferred out of the school district shortly after that time.
On cross-examination, Moore asked whether the woman had told her parents.
The woman indicated she had, but her dad didn't go to school about her allegations because he felt nothing would happen, given Mullins' status with the district.
All three of the women testified Mullins' inappropriate actions happened during the 2008-2009 school year and identified other female students who were subjected to similar actions.
After hearing the testimony, Pritchett took the case under advisement, and Moore asked for time to submit a memorandum with the court.
Mullins is set to stand trial Aug. 8 to 11, but Moore indicated he may ask for a continuance due to the additional witnesses identified during the hearing.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.