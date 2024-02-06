Seventh coronavirus death reported in Cape County

A 77-year-old man became Cape Girardeau County’s seventh COVID-19 fatality Monday.

The death was confirmed by relatives, though the county’s Public Health Center had not recorded the death as related to coronavirus as of Monday afternoon.

The health center’s report counted 32 additional cases of the disease associated with coronavirus since its report Friday, making the county’s total case count 893. Seven hundred fourteen county residents have recovered from the virus.

Officials in Scott County reported 17 new cases since its last report, making the county’s total number of cases 578, with 425 recoveries and 13 deaths.