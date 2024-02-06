Seventh coronavirus death reported in Cape County

A 77-year-old man became Cape Girardeau County’s seventh COVID-19 fatality Monday.
The death was confirmed by relatives, though the county’s Public Health Center had not recorded the death as related to coronavirus as of Monday afternoon.
The health center’s report counted 32 additional cases of the disease associated with coronavirus since its report Friday, making the county’s total case count 893. Seven hundred fourteen county residents have recovered from the virus.
Officials in Scott County reported 17 new cases since its last report, making the county’s total number of cases 578, with 425 recoveries and 13 deaths.
Bollinger County, Missouri, reported 10 new cases for a total of 118 in the county. Ninety-four patients have recovered, and one died from the virus.
In Stoddard County, Missouri, officials reported three new cases (292 total, 234 recoveries, nine deaths).
No new report was available Monday from Perry County, Missouri.
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 16 new cases in Union County (387 total, 306 recoveries, 20 deaths) and one new case in Alexander County (40 total, 37 recoveries, zero deaths).
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.