Seventh annual MissionFest will be Sunday at Osage Centre

The seventh annual MissionFest this weekend aims to provide faith-based organizations an opportunity to connect, share ideas and educate the community about giving back.

The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Event coordinator Cheryl Mothes said 35 organizations or ï¿½ministry exhibitorsï¿½ will take part in this yearï¿½s event, providing opportunities within Southeast Missouri.

Several of the ministries represented Sunday fund missions through the sale of products, she said, such as jewelry or artwork.

Mothes describes it as a fundraising opportunity. Some of the organizations are in Southeast Missouri; others are more regional and international she said.

ï¿½Thereï¿½s a young girl who is 11. She has a booth for Advent Conspiracy,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Itï¿½s the whole concept that we spend way too much on Christmas, and if we spent 2 percent of what we spend on Christmas on water wells, the whole world would have clean water.ï¿½

The girl sells bracelets to raise money for a well in Haiti, Mothes said. Once money is raised for a specific well, Mothes said the girl will then choose another well to help fund.