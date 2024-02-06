All sections
NewsNovember 3, 2018

Seventh annual MissionFest will be Sunday at Osage Centre

The seventh annual MissionFest this weekend aims to provide faith-based organizations an opportunity to connect, share ideas and educate the community about giving back. The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
About 75,000 meals were sorted, packaged and loaded by Missionfest volunteers Nov. 6, 2016, at the Osage Centre. 25,000 of the meals went to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, while the remainder were sent to Haiti.
About 75,000 meals were sorted, packaged and loaded by Missionfest volunteers Nov. 6, 2016, at the Osage Centre. 25,000 of the meals went to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, while the remainder were sent to Haiti.BEN MATTHEWS

The seventh annual MissionFest this weekend aims to provide faith-based organizations an opportunity to connect, share ideas and educate the community about giving back.

The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Event coordinator Cheryl Mothes said 35 organizations or ï¿½ministry exhibitorsï¿½ will take part in this yearï¿½s event, providing opportunities within Southeast Missouri.

Several of the ministries represented Sunday fund missions through the sale of products, she said, such as jewelry or artwork.

Mothes describes it as a fundraising opportunity. Some of the organizations are in Southeast Missouri; others are more regional and international she said.

ï¿½Thereï¿½s a young girl who is 11. She has a booth for Advent Conspiracy,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Itï¿½s the whole concept that we spend way too much on Christmas, and if we spent 2 percent of what we spend on Christmas on water wells, the whole world would have clean water.ï¿½

The girl sells bracelets to raise money for a well in Haiti, Mothes said. Once money is raised for a specific well, Mothes said the girl will then choose another well to help fund.

Also in attendance Sunday will be an agency specializing in training missionaries, Mothes said.

ï¿½If you have a heart to be a missionary, itï¿½s free training,ï¿½ Mothes said. ï¿½You can have as little personal involvement with each ministry as you wish, or all in.ï¿½

There also will be a meal-packing event to benefit those affected by recent hurricanes, Mothes said, with a goal of 30,000 meals boxed by the end of the event Sunday.

Music throughout the day will be provided by KHIS Radio, and Jimmie Miller will perform at 2:30 p.m., she said.

She estimated 150 to 175 attendees last year and hopes MissionFest continues to grow.

ï¿½Weï¿½d like to see 250 this year,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½By being there, it really does boost the morale of these ministries. They love sharing what theyï¿½re doing for others.ï¿½

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

