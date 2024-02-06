Seventh annual MissionFest will be Sunday at Osage Centre

The seventh annual MissionFest this weekend aims to provide faith-based organizations an opportunity to connect, share ideas and educate the community about giving back.
The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Event coordinator Cheryl Mothes said 35 organizations or ï¿½ministry exhibitorsï¿½ will take part in this yearï¿½s event, providing opportunities within Southeast Missouri.
Several of the ministries represented Sunday fund missions through the sale of products, she said, such as jewelry or artwork.
Mothes describes it as a fundraising opportunity. Some of the organizations are in Southeast Missouri; others are more regional and international she said.
ï¿½Thereï¿½s a young girl who is 11. She has a booth for Advent Conspiracy,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Itï¿½s the whole concept that we spend way too much on Christmas, and if we spent 2 percent of what we spend on Christmas on water wells, the whole world would have clean water.ï¿½
The girl sells bracelets to raise money for a well in Haiti, Mothes said. Once money is raised for a specific well, Mothes said the girl will then choose another well to help fund.
Also in attendance Sunday will be an agency specializing in training missionaries, Mothes said.
ï¿½If you have a heart to be a missionary, itï¿½s free training,ï¿½ Mothes said. ï¿½You can have as little personal involvement with each ministry as you wish, or all in.ï¿½
There also will be a meal-packing event to benefit those affected by recent hurricanes, Mothes said, with a goal of 30,000 meals boxed by the end of the event Sunday.
Music throughout the day will be provided by KHIS Radio, and Jimmie Miller will perform at 2:30 p.m., she said.
She estimated 150 to 175 attendees last year and hopes MissionFest continues to grow.
ï¿½Weï¿½d like to see 250 this year,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½By being there, it really does boost the morale of these ministries. They love sharing what theyï¿½re doing for others.ï¿½
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
