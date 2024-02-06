Seven new coronavirus cases reported in Stoddard County

Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Stoddard County, Missouri.
The county Public Health Center reported the new cases and put out more information about a nursing home outbreak in the county.
A release stated 30 cases stem from the unnamed nursing home, with 24 of the cases involving patients and six involving staff. Six of those patients have been hospitalized, and are reportedly in stable condition.
A total of 59 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county. Twenty-eight of those patients have recovered.
The Scott County Health Department reported 86 total cases in the county and the seventh death attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.
Officials in Perry County, Missouri, reported one new case, bringing the county’s total to 47. Forty-five of those patients have recovered.
No new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau or Bollinger counties in Missouri or Union or Alexander counties in Illinois.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.