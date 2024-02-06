Seven new coronavirus cases reported in Stoddard County

A total of 59 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county. Twenty-eight of those patients have recovered.

The Scott County Health Department reported 86 total cases in the county and the seventh death attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.

Officials in Perry County, Missouri, reported one new case, bringing the county’s total to 47. Forty-five of those patients have recovered.

No new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau or Bollinger counties in Missouri or Union or Alexander counties in Illinois.