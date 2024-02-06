Seven new coronavirus cases reported in region

Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Monday.
Scott and Stoddard counties in Missouri and Union County, Illinois, each reported two new cases of the disease associated with the coronavirus.
Cape Girardeau County reported one new case, in the City of Cape Girardeau.
Positive virus cases, patient recoveries and deaths attributed to the virus as of Monday in area counties were:
