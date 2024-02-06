All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 14, 2020

Seven coronavirus deaths reported in Cape, Scott counties

Area health officials reported seven COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, the largest number of deaths reported in a single day since the pandemic began. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six deaths from the disease associated with coronavirus. The additional deaths pushed the total number of county residents who have died from the virus to 40. The seventh fatality was in Scott County...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Workers are seen at a drive-through COVID-19 testing center as rain falls March 24 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS
Workers are seen at a drive-through COVID-19 testing center as rain falls March 24 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Area health officials reported seven COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, the largest number of deaths reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six deaths from the disease associated with coronavirus. The additional deaths pushed the total number of county residents who have died from the virus to 40. The seventh fatality was in Scott County.

Officials reported 45 new virus cases Monday (12) and Tuesday (33). Roughly two out of every three new cases in the county are in Cape Girardeau, with the rest divided between Jackson and elsewhere in the county. Active virus cases dropped by 92 on Tuesday to 480.

Cases in the county’s long-term care facilities grew by 14 to 244, with 91 of those actives. Thus far in the pandemic, 27 county residents have died in such facilities.

Southeast Missouri State University reported six new cases, pushing its total to 335 (307 students and 28 employees). Eighty-nine active cases (77 students and 12 employees) were reported on campus. Those in on-campus isolation/quarantine totaled 45, down from the 70 noted Friday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott County reported a steady stream of new cases in the past few days — Friday, 40; Saturday, 40; Sunday, 20; Monday, 25; and Tuesday, 25 — pushing the county’s total number of cases to 1,207, and officials reported the county’s 20th death linked to the disease. Nine hundred two county residents have recovered from the virus.

Elsewhere in Missouri, Perry County’s numbers increased by 44 from its last report, though the numbers included new cases for several days (820 total cases, 760 recoveries, seven deaths).

Stoddard County Public Health Center reported 83 new cases (832 total cases, 627 recoveries, 18 deaths).

No update was available from Bollinger County (523 total cases, 426 recoveries, one death).

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois, as of Tuesday afternoon, had not updated its case numbers for Union County (601 total cases, 413 recoveries, 20 deaths) or Alexander County (94 total cases, 60 recoveries, one death).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Local NewsOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy