Seven coronavirus deaths reported in Cape, Scott counties

Area health officials reported seven COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, the largest number of deaths reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six deaths from the disease associated with coronavirus. The additional deaths pushed the total number of county residents who have died from the virus to 40. The seventh fatality was in Scott County.

Officials reported 45 new virus cases Monday (12) and Tuesday (33). Roughly two out of every three new cases in the county are in Cape Girardeau, with the rest divided between Jackson and elsewhere in the county. Active virus cases dropped by 92 on Tuesday to 480.

Cases in the county’s long-term care facilities grew by 14 to 244, with 91 of those actives. Thus far in the pandemic, 27 county residents have died in such facilities.

Southeast Missouri State University reported six new cases, pushing its total to 335 (307 students and 28 employees). Eighty-nine active cases (77 students and 12 employees) were reported on campus. Those in on-campus isolation/quarantine totaled 45, down from the 70 noted Friday.