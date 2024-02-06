All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 11, 2021

Seven coronavirus deaths reported

Health officials in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties reported seven new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday. Cape Girardeau officials reported four new deaths for a total of 163 virus-related deaths of county residents. The county has recorded 10,487 confirmed virus cases and 2,981 probable cases, for a total of 13,468 cases. There were 137 confirmed active virus cases in the county as of Wednesday...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Health officials in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties reported seven new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

Cape Girardeau officials reported four new deaths for a total of 163 virus-related deaths of county residents.

The county has recorded 10,487 confirmed virus cases and 2,981 probable cases, for a total of 13,468 cases. There were 137 confirmed active virus cases in the county as of Wednesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The county's public health center said 52.7% of county residents have initiated a virus vaccine regimen and 47.8% have completed a vaccine regimen.

Scott County officials added three deaths -- one each in the 40s, 60s and 70s age groups -- to the county's total, pushing it to 117.

Through the pandemic, the county has tallied 6,146 confirmed virus cases and another 1,005 probable cases. As of Wednesday, there were 30 confirmed active cases and 26 probable cases in the county.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy