Seven coronavirus deaths reported

Health officials in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties reported seven new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
Cape Girardeau officials reported four new deaths for a total of 163 virus-related deaths of county residents.
The county has recorded 10,487 confirmed virus cases and 2,981 probable cases, for a total of 13,468 cases. There were 137 confirmed active virus cases in the county as of Wednesday.
The county's public health center said 52.7% of county residents have initiated a virus vaccine regimen and 47.8% have completed a vaccine regimen.
Scott County officials added three deaths -- one each in the 40s, 60s and 70s age groups -- to the county's total, pushing it to 117.
Through the pandemic, the county has tallied 6,146 confirmed virus cases and another 1,005 probable cases. As of Wednesday, there were 30 confirmed active cases and 26 probable cases in the county.
