Seven area deaths attributed to coronavirus

Seven area residents died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials reported

Scott County officials reported five virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of county residents who have died because of the virus to 26. The county has tallied 1,488 total cases of the virus, while 1,215 county residents have recovered from it. New cases totaled 10 each on Saturday and Sunday, 13 Monday and 20 Tuesday.

The other deaths were reported in Stoddard County. Missouri.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported a total of 85 new virus cases Tuesday (26) and Wednesday (59). The new cases pushed the county’s total number of cases to nearly 3,000 (2,961), while 2,350 county residents have recovered from the virus and 50 have died from the disease associated with coronavirus. Active cases in the county have crept upward of late, increasing 19 Tuesday and 14 Wednesday for a total of 561.

Cases in long-term care facilities remained virtually the same — 262 total cases, 155 recoveries, 70 active cases, 37 deaths.