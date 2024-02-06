All sections
NewsJune 5, 2019
Settlement talks underway over Missouri meat-labeling law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Settlement discussions are underway over a lawsuit challenging a Missouri measure making it a misdemeanor crime to promote plant-based food products as "meat." A federal court document dated Monday stated attorneys for Missouri and vegetarian food entities who sued are working diligently toward a settlement agreement as part of a court-ordered mediation process...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Settlement discussions are underway over a lawsuit challenging a Missouri measure making it a misdemeanor crime to promote plant-based food products as "meat."

A federal court document dated Monday stated attorneys for Missouri and vegetarian food entities who sued are working diligently toward a settlement agreement as part of a court-ordered mediation process.

The Missouri law that took effect in August was challenged by the Oregon-based Tofurky Co., which makes vegetarian food products, and The Good Food Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based not-for-profit that advocates for alternatives to meat.

The suit claims the law infringes on First Amendment free speech rights to use product labels such as "veggie burgers" and "vegetarian ham roast."

A federal judge never has ruled on a request for a preliminary injunction.

