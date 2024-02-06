Settlement talks underway over Missouri meat-labeling law

The Missouri law that took effect in August was challenged by the Oregon-based Tofurky Co., which makes vegetarian food products, and The Good Food Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based not-for-profit that advocates for alternatives to meat.

The suit claims the law infringes on First Amendment free speech rights to use product labels such as "veggie burgers" and "vegetarian ham roast."

A federal judge never has ruled on a request for a preliminary injunction.