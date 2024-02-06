Settlement reached in suit of Columbia man with overturned conviction

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A man whose conviction in a Missouri sports editor's death hinged on his friend's dreams and was overturned after he spent nearly a decade in prison has settled a portion of his lawsuit against police.

A federal judge was informed during a teleconference Tuesday the settlement in Ryan Ferguson's lawsuit against six members of the Columbia Police Department is awaiting signatures, according to online court records. The records indicate attorneys expect the settlement to be finalized this week or next. No details were disclosed.

Ferguson's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, declined to comment in an email to The Associated Press. Brad Letterman, an attorney for the city, didn't immediately return emails seeking comment.