All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 30, 2017

Settlement reached in suit of Columbia man with overturned conviction

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A man whose conviction in a Missouri sports editor's death hinged on his friend's dreams and was overturned after he spent nearly a decade in prison has settled a portion of his lawsuit against police. A federal judge was informed during a teleconference Tuesday the settlement in Ryan Ferguson's lawsuit against six members of the Columbia Police Department is awaiting signatures, according to online court records. ...

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A man whose conviction in a Missouri sports editor's death hinged on his friend's dreams and was overturned after he spent nearly a decade in prison has settled a portion of his lawsuit against police.

A federal judge was informed during a teleconference Tuesday the settlement in Ryan Ferguson's lawsuit against six members of the Columbia Police Department is awaiting signatures, according to online court records. The records indicate attorneys expect the settlement to be finalized this week or next. No details were disclosed.

Ferguson's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, declined to comment in an email to The Associated Press. Brad Letterman, an attorney for the city, didn't immediately return emails seeking comment.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ferguson was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2001 death of Kent Heitholt, who was killed in the parking lot of the Columbia Daily Tribune. Ferguson's friend, Charles Erickson, started having dreams about Heitholt's death more than two years after the killing. Ferguson was arrested after Erickson claimed the two participated in the killing.

Ferguson denied involvement and was released in 2013, after an appeals court ruled he didn't receive a fair trial because the prosecutor's office withheld evidence. His lawsuit alleges detectives fabricated evidence, coerced witnesses and failed to investigate other possible suspects.

After his release, Ferguson was tapped for the MTV documentary "Unlocking the Truth."

Erickson also wants to be released from prison. He told the Columbia Daily Tribune last year he blacked out from drinking on the night of the killing, and many of the details in his confession came from investigators and news reports.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 5
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Misso...
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy