Service group donates griddle, popcorn machine to Veterans Home

Since 1991, the Veterans and Fallen Heroes organization has been raising money for the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
Instead of donating directly to the home, it uses its funds to purchase items the home’s staff and residents need.
“We’ll come out and spend time with the residents, talk to them, see what they need. If there are any special requests that they have, we try to accommodate and get those items for them,” volunteer Toni Welker said. “No item (is) too big or too small.”
On Monday, Feb. 26, a group of volunteers presented the Veterans Home with a batch of items financed by the organization’s annual poker run last June.
These consisted of tabletop video games for entertainment; realistic toy cats as companions for veterans with Alzheimer’s disease; a Blackstone flattop griddle; and highly requested cotton candy and popcorn machines. The latter items were specifically asked for by the veterans.
“I’d like popcorn and cotton candy any time I want and they’ve got machines here that work and I can get it,” said Air Force veteran Ralph Schnurbusch, who served as an instrument repairman from 1966 to 1970. “This way, I don’t have to call a taxi to get me to the store, pick me up at the store and bring me back with all the goodies I bought.”
Veterans and Fallen Heroes donates to the Veterans Home on a monthly basis. Most donations are not as grand as Monday’s, consisting of clothing and hygiene supplies.
The volunteers are a close group and have deep respect for the veterans they serve.
“We’ve all been a tight group of friends for years, so we just kind of step up,” Welker said.
Volunteers’ children participate as well. Welker’s own helped with raffles and poker runs throughout their childhoods.
“It’s good for the kids to see this is why we do what we do,” she said.
Her youngest child, Tucker Welker, 11, assisted her at Monday’s donation giveaway.
“(I like) pretty much all of it because I know it’s something good for the veterans and sometimes other people,” he said.
The poker run usually has 10 to 20 volunteers helping it run smoothly. Veterans and Fallen Heroes is currently sourcing volunteers, sponsors and donations for this year’s 13th annual poker run at Midtown bar and grill, 1444 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.
The event will take place Saturday, June 8, and will feature a gun raffle and liquor wagon raffle in addition to the poker run.
Last year’s event raised a record $16,000, more than double the previous amount. Volunteers said their goal is to raise $25,000 this June.
For more information about Veterans and Fallen Heroes, visit www.facebook.com/VetsFallenHeroes.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.