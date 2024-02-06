Service group donates griddle, popcorn machine to Veterans Home

Since 1991, the Veterans and Fallen Heroes organization has been raising money for the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

Instead of donating directly to the home, it uses its funds to purchase items the home’s staff and residents need.

“We’ll come out and spend time with the residents, talk to them, see what they need. If there are any special requests that they have, we try to accommodate and get those items for them,” volunteer Toni Welker said. “No item (is) too big or too small.”

On Monday, Feb. 26, a group of volunteers presented the Veterans Home with a batch of items financed by the organization’s annual poker run last June.

These consisted of tabletop video games for entertainment; realistic toy cats as companions for veterans with Alzheimer’s disease; a Blackstone flattop griddle; and highly requested cotton candy and popcorn machines. The latter items were specifically asked for by the veterans.

Veterans and Fallen Heroes volunteers Junior Swift, left, and Niki Swift were among those who donated items Monday, Feb. 26, to the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. They used funds raised by their annual poker run to acquire what veterans had been requesting. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

“I’d like popcorn and cotton candy any time I want and they’ve got machines here that work and I can get it,” said Air Force veteran Ralph Schnurbusch, who served as an instrument repairman from 1966 to 1970. “This way, I don’t have to call a taxi to get me to the store, pick me up at the store and bring me back with all the goodies I bought.”

Veterans and Fallen Heroes donates to the Veterans Home on a monthly basis. Most donations are not as grand as Monday’s, consisting of clothing and hygiene supplies.

The volunteers are a close group and have deep respect for the veterans they serve.