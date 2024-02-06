Serial thief apprehended outside of home being burglarized, police say

Cape Girardeau police caught a St. Louis man outside the home they said he was burglarizing Saturday.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Thomas J. Fleeman, 35, with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance.

His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

A woman was in bed, sick, about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when she heard a noise in the basement of her home in the 2600 block of Jan Drive, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police officer Jake Scheper.

She left the house through her garage and drove around the block, Scheper wrote.

When she returned, she noticed a light was on in the upstairs guest bedroom, and she called police, according to the statement.

Officer Jonathan Brotz entered the basement with officer Dustin Humphrey and Scheper, and they heard movement upstairs, Scheper wrote.

Fleeman left through the front door but was apprehended by officer Shane Bourbon near the southeast corner of the house, according to the officer’s statement.

Fleeman had stolen a gym bag filled with several items, including a tablet and pieces of jewelry, Scheper wrote.