Serial thief apprehended outside of home being burglarized, police say

Cape Girardeau police caught a St. Louis man outside the home they said he was burglarizing Saturday.
The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Thomas J. Fleeman, 35, with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance.
His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.
A woman was in bed, sick, about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when she heard a noise in the basement of her home in the 2600 block of Jan Drive, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police officer Jake Scheper.
She left the house through her garage and drove around the block, Scheper wrote.
When she returned, she noticed a light was on in the upstairs guest bedroom, and she called police, according to the statement.
Officer Jonathan Brotz entered the basement with officer Dustin Humphrey and Scheper, and they heard movement upstairs, Scheper wrote.
Fleeman left through the front door but was apprehended by officer Shane Bourbon near the southeast corner of the house, according to the officer’s statement.
Fleeman had stolen a gym bag filled with several items, including a tablet and pieces of jewelry, Scheper wrote.
He had an 6-inch folding knife in his right jacket pocket and an 8-inch fixed blade in a holder, according to the statement.
Fleeman asked why he was charged with armed criminal action and said he thought he could only be charged with armed criminal action if someone was inside the house, Scheper wrote.
The warrant for Fleeman’s arrest states, “He committed the foregoing felony of burglary, with and through the knowing use, assistance and aid of a dangerous instrument.”
Fleeman also had Tramadol pain-killing pills in a cellophane wrapper in a cigarette pack.
He said he had a prescription but does not like to keep the pills inside the prescription bottle, according to the statement.
Fleeman also was charged with burglary in November 2012, August 2012 and December 1999 and stealing in June 2011, October 2010, February 2000, December 1999 and March 1999, according to the statement.
Fleeman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft in 2011 and 2010, felony theft in 2001, receiving stolen property in 1999 and second-degree burglary twice in 1999, all in Cape Girardeau County, according to court records.
Pertinent address: 2600 block of Jan Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO
