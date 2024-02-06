Serenade coming to Riverfront Park

Visit Cape, the former Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, has announced American Serenade, a riverboat with a 180-passenger capacity, is slated to be docked from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park.
During its 12-hour stop in Cape Girardeau, the 80 onboard passengers will be participating in hop-on/hop-off touring of the city until 5 p.m.
Ship owner American Cruise Lines (ACL) said the vessel was first put into service April 20 and boasts a four-story glass atrium in the center of the ship, four common areas, 91 rooms and an onboard fitness center.
Visit Cape's Josh Thompson said two more riverboat stops in the Port of Cape Girardeau are scheduled this season: American Countess on Sunday, Aug. 27, and American Queen on Friday, Sept. 22.
ACL canceled all local stops of its five-decker American Heritage paddle wheel boat this season and, as of presstime, has not given a reason for the cancellations.
Visit Cape reminds visitors riverboat tours are not available because of security concerns.
