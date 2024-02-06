Serenade coming to Riverfront Park

Visit Cape, the former Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, has announced American Serenade, a riverboat with a 180-passenger capacity, is slated to be docked from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park.

During its 12-hour stop in Cape Girardeau, the 80 onboard passengers will be participating in hop-on/hop-off touring of the city until 5 p.m.

Ship owner American Cruise Lines (ACL) said the vessel was first put into service April 20 and boasts a four-story glass atrium in the center of the ship, four common areas, 91 rooms and an onboard fitness center.