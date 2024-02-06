All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 18, 2023

Serenade coming to Riverfront Park

Visit Cape, the former Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, has announced American Serenade, a riverboat with a 180-passenger capacity, is slated to be docked from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park. During its 12-hour stop in Cape Girardeau, the 80 onboard passengers will be participating in hop-on/hop-off touring of the city until 5 p.m...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
American Serenade riverboat is scheduled to be docked at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. One of American Cruise Lines' newest vessels, Serenade was put into service this spring.
American Serenade riverboat is scheduled to be docked at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. One of American Cruise Lines' newest vessels, Serenade was put into service this spring.Courtesy American Cruise Lines

Visit Cape, the former Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, has announced American Serenade, a riverboat with a 180-passenger capacity, is slated to be docked from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park.

During its 12-hour stop in Cape Girardeau, the 80 onboard passengers will be participating in hop-on/hop-off touring of the city until 5 p.m.

Ship owner American Cruise Lines (ACL) said the vessel was first put into service April 20 and boasts a four-story glass atrium in the center of the ship, four common areas, 91 rooms and an onboard fitness center.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visit Cape's Josh Thompson said two more riverboat stops in the Port of Cape Girardeau are scheduled this season: American Countess on Sunday, Aug. 27, and American Queen on Friday, Sept. 22.

ACL canceled all local stops of its five-decker American Heritage paddle wheel boat this season and, as of presstime, has not given a reason for the cancellations.

Visit Cape reminds visitors riverboat tours are not available because of security concerns.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy