September festivals dot the calendar

Fun things are happening in the month of September, as festivals and fairs dot the calendar.

Benton

Benton Neighbor Days started at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, and will continue until Saturday, Sept. 2. Events include fair rides, miss and mister pageant, Heartland Idol, kiddie tractor pull, Kid's Color Run and 5K. There is no entrance fee to attend the festival.

Advance

Labor Day picnics are a tradition in Advance, Missouri, and will happen once again this year. Starting Sunday, Sept. 3, Advance will host Sunday in the Park with an entire day full of events. Bounce houses, vendors, video game tournaments and a beer garden will open at noon. A beauty pageant will be at 1 p.m. on the stage with live entertainment from Chris Welch at the beer garden. Ending the night will be a lip sync battle for children at 5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4, will be the annual Advance Labor Day picnic, starting with a parade at 10 a.m.. Following the parade, Umfleet Park will open including bounce houses, vendors and a beer garden. Throughout the day there will be a cornhole tournament, quilt show, car show and a youth square dance expo.