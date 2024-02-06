Sentencing date set for former Mississippi County sheriff

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A sentencing date has been set for former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson.

Hutcheson will be sentenced April 29 in St. Louis on federal charges of wire fraud and for illegally possessing and transferring the means of identification of others without lawful authority and in connection with the commission of felony forgery.

The former sheriff pleaded guilty to the charges Nov. 20 and agreed to resign as part of the plea. Federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss 26 other counts. Hutcheson resigned effective Nov. 23.