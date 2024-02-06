A Jackson contractor has submitted a "letter of interest" as a possible partner for an indoor aquatics center, but Cape Girardeau city officials have declined to disclose the proposal and opted to discuss the matter in a closed session Wednesday.

Penzel Construction Co. was one of three entities to submit a letter of interest. The other two letters came from the Cape Girardeau School District and the City of Cape Girardeau.

Both the school district and the city have expressed interest in partnering on the project. Both local governments provided the Southeast Missourian with copies of their letters.

But Cape Girardeau parks and recreation director Julia Jones and other city officials declined to publicly reveal the proposal from Penzel Construction.

A joint city/school district planning committee held a closed-door session Wednesday to discuss the letters of interest. Jones said the committee met behind closed doors because of the "sensitivity" surrounding the Penzel letter.

They did not cite any specific provision of Missouri's Sunshine Law in voting to go into closed session, an action attorney Jean Maneke said did not comply with the law.

Maneke, who advises the Missouri Press Association, told the Southeast Missourian "sensitivity" is not a legal reason for a closed meeting. There could be matters of discussion, however, that could cause the meeting to be closed to the public, such as negotiations over the purchase of property and other provisions.

A six-member committee of city and school representatives have spent months working with consultants in an effort to develop final recommendations on both location and scope of such a project.

The project is the cornerstone of a tax initiative approved by Cape Girardeau voters in April.

Voters extended a parks/stormwater sales tax. As part of the initiative, the City Council pledged to spend $6 million of the tax money to construct an indoor aquatic center to replace the aging Central Municipal Pool.

Voters were told site, size and design aspects still had to be finalized, and the eventual project could involve a partnership with other entities such as the school district.

Committee members met Wednesday in open session at Jefferson Elementary School before voting to go into closed session. Committee members later adjourned the meeting without deciding on a site for the project.

Cape Girardeau city officials previously have said letters of interest could help determine the location for the aquatic project.

Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer said after the meeting the city did not have to disclose the contents of the letter because it involved a private party and could be considered part of a negotiation.

Phil Penzel, construction company owner, did not return messages left by the Southeast Missourian seeking comment on the letter.