All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 19, 2019

Senior slugger: 65-year-old woman hits burglar with bat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- When a Florida woman heard a noise and saw a man trying to break into her car, she took matters into her own hands. Sixty-five-year-old Clarese Gainey of Gainesville tells WGFL that she picked up her softball bat early Sunday and eased open the door before hitting Antonio Mosley. ...

Associated Press
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- When a Florida woman heard a noise and saw a man trying to break into her car, she took matters into her own hands. Sixty-five-year-old Clarese Gainey of Gainesville tells WGFL that she picked up her softball bat early Sunday and eased open the door before hitting Antonio Mosley. Gainey says the 5-foot-6, 300-pound man said, "Ow!" Gainesville police said Mosely ran to a nearby mobile home park, leaving behind his pants, shirt, and a sock. A K-9 unit tracked him down, and Gainey says she easily identified him because of the knot on his head. Gainey says she played softball in high school and can still swing a bat. He's being held in the Alachua County Jail on burglary and drug charges. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy