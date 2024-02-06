Senior Moments: We'll all be home for Christmas

We’ll be home, but we won’t be home, with all of our families and friends. So here we are again, facing challenge after challenge, even as the holidays approach, yet somehow staying positive and hopeful. And I don’t just mean high school kids — I mean everyone. Because what else can we do? We have to stay optimistic and united, even when we’re apart.

This year, our community is our family. I’m serious in saying we have to keep lifting each other up; let’s do our best to spread as much happiness as we can this year, to support each other. Hang up all your Christmas lights and decorations for your neighbors to see, so little kids get excited when they drive by. Bake cookies and enjoy your handiwork for yourself because no one else can. Send your loved ones presents even if you won’t be able to watch them tear through the wrapping paper. Call your friends and relatives, video-chat with them, surround the people you care about with love and good cheer, even if through a screen. This Christmas is still going to feel like Christmas, and it’s up to us, you, your neighbors, to make it so.

Us high school seniors want to experience this as our last childhood Christmas, so to speak, even if it’s incredibly different, and I’m sure you also want to celebrate this year. We wish we could hold hands with all the world, but please don’t let our current situation stop you from celebrating merrily, because it surely isn’t stopping my peers or me. For goodness’ sake, be happy this Christmas, because it’s the only thing we can do. This holiday season is going to be strange and entirely new, but it won’t be lonely. Not if we can help it.