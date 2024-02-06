Mary Sue Anton has lived a long, full life. From the small town of New Madrid to Kansas City and south to Texas, she has seen her fair share of U.S. history. To tell her story and reflect on the historical times and events she lived through, Anton has written her newest book, "Leaving the Homeplace: Tales Beyond the Levee".

Anton now lives in Texas in an independent senior citizen home, where she decided to start writing her book. During COVID-19, those living in the senior citizen home were not able to eat lunch together, but instead were given games to play to fill their time. Games such as telephone, where they would sit in a circle and say a phrase from one person to the next.

“That game was something I did in first grade. That's where I got the idea, 'OK, I think these people should tell their life stories.'"

So Anton came up with sets of questions — such as where were their parents and grandparents from? — and gave the residents seven questions a week to write about.

But after about a month, Anton didn't receive any answers to her questions, so she decided, "I'm going to write my own life story. So that's how the idea came about,” she said.

Anton has lived a full life, living through many historic times and events, such as the Great Depression, World War II, the rollicking 1960s, the Space Age, and 9/11, and gives her spin on these events in her way.

“ I grew up in a big family of 10 children. My father was a dairy farmer and an early marriage so we grew up pretty poor. We lived in a tenant house when I was born, out in the country, down the road from my father's home and everything but later on, I moved to Kansas City because we're Catholic and we're boarding school and high school. This was in the late 1940s after that, I went back to my hometown and worked for a while.”

Anton talks about how she met her husband through the boarding house who happened to be his aunt and uncle in the book. How as a couple they moved to Cape Girardeau where she put her husband through school for the first time of two, while they started their family. She said they lived in Cape for about four years before moving to Kennett where her husband was transferred.